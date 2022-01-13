StockX explores IPO

Sneaker and streetwear resale site StockX is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs for a potential IPO. The news was reported by Bloomberg.

StockX is hoping to go public in the first half of the year. The company recently announced its valuation is 3.8 billion dollars.

StockX was one of the few retail companies that were helped by the pandemic. As consumers began looking for rare and collectible pieces, many of which were out of production, StockX became a goldmine. The company’s current investors include Tiger Global Management, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Marcy Venture Partners, DST Global, and GGV Capital.

Neither StockX, Morgan Stanley, nor Goldman Sachs immediately responded to requests for comment.