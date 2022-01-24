Strathberry secures an 8 million pound investment from BGF

Luxury Scottish accessories brand Strathberry has secured an 8 million pound investment from the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, BGF, to support its ambitions growth plans in the UK and internationally.

Founded in 2013 by Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, Strathberry has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing contemporary fashion and accessory brands, with customers in more than 70 countries worldwide and has become widely recognised for its bar closure and minimalist design aesthetic.

The brand specialises in luxury leather goods, from handbags to cardholders handcrafted in small batches using only the finest quality leathers and finishes, and has attracted celebrity fans including HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, HRH The Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gaga, Katie Holmes, and Kate Hudson.

In recent years, Strathberry has opened new stores in Burlington Arcade, Covent Garden and King’s Road in London, and a boutique in its hometown of Edinburgh.

Image: Strathberry

The funding from BGF will be used to help Strathberry “significantly develop into new product categories,” as well as enhance its e-commerce capabilities and grow internationally with its own stores, retail partners and e-commerce channels.

Described as a “new and exciting chapter” for the family-run company, the brand said that founders Guy and Leeanne would continue to be “deeply involved” in every aspect of the business and actively lead Strathberry forward.

Commenting on the investment, Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, co-founders of Strathberry, said in a statement: “Right from the start, BGF has shown a real desire to support our growth plans and invest in the business to accelerate what has been built to date. The whole team is incredibly excited about the future opportunity and we look forward to working in partnership with the BGF team.”

Image: Strathberry

Euan Baxter, investor at BGF, added: “We are particularly attracted to the authenticity of the brand and the loyal following that Strathberry has built. It’s clear that through amazing product and customer service, Strathberry has a deep relationship with its customers and is primed for widespread growth both domestically and internationally. We look forward to helping the team scale their business even further.”

BGF was set up in 2011 and has invested 3 billion pounds in more than 460 companies, making it the most active investor in the UK. Part of BGF’s investment in Strathberry comes from its recently launched UK Enterprise Fund (UKEF) established alongside Coutts, the private banking arm of NatWest, to provide clients with access to privately held, disruptive and diverse companies that are revolutionising their industries. The firm has previously backed consumers brands including Sophia Webster, Seasalt, and Emma Bridgewater.