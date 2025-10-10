Streetwear e-tailer Defshop files for insolvency

Berlin-based clothing retailer Defshop GmbH is insolvent. This was announced in a statement published on Thursday by Brinkmann & Partner (B&P), a business law firm specialising in restructuring solutions.

According to the statement, lawyer Jan Markus Plathner of B&P was appointed as the provisional insolvency administrator for Defshop by the Darmstadt District Court on October 7. The statement adds that he will be supported in the ongoing proceedings by his colleague, lawyer Sebastian Netzel, and by Digital CFO AG with Nikolaus Rupp and Stephan Beier.

According to B&P, Defshop's business operations will continue during the provisional proceedings. At the same time, a “restructuring and investor solution is now being worked on”. The e-tailer specialises primarily in streetwear and, according to the statement, recently generated an annual turnover of around 40 million euros.

The provisional insolvency administrator has already begun his work. “I have taken the first steps with my team to secure business operations,” Plathner explained in a statement. “Delivery for orders placed since the provisional administration was ordered is guaranteed. For customers who returned goods before the protective measures were ordered, we will soon publish information on how to register their claims in the insolvency schedule.”