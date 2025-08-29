Strong fashion sales, total LFL up +4.64% BDO weekly

The UK retail sector is celebrating a promising week, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales rising by a robust 3.35%. This positive result, building on a 1.76% base from the same week last year, was largely driven by a standout performance in the fashion sector, which saw strong sales both in-store and online, coinciding with the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

The apparel segment was a key contributor to the overall sales increase, with retailers effectively capitalizing on the favorable shopping conditions. Total store LFL sales for all sectors saw a significant jump of 4.64%, a notable recovery from a negative -0.88% base a year ago. Fashion's success in brick-and-mortar stores demonstrates that despite evolving shopping habits, a compelling in-store offering can still attract and convert customers.

This is further supported by the modest +0.6% increase in overall footfall, which was primarily spurred by a healthy 2.8% rise in high street foot traffic. The mild, mostly dry weather, with periods of sunshine, likely encouraged consumers to venture out and enjoy the holiday weekend, leading them to physical stores. However, the picture was mixed across different retail destinations, with retail parks and shopping centres experiencing footfall declines of -1.8% and -1.4% respectively.

E-commerce continued its impressive trajectory, with total non-store LFL sales climbing by 8.78% on top of a strong 4.74% base from last year. This highlights the ongoing consumer confidence in online retail, particularly for categories like fashion. As retailers navigate the balance between physical and digital channels, the ability to deliver a seamless shopping experience across both platforms remains critical for sustained growth. The data from this week confirms that a strong fashion offering, supported by both in-store and online momentum, is a powerful engine for the retail economy.