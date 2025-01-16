Strong final quarter: Zalando exceeds profit target

Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando SE was able to exceed its own expectations in the final quarter of the 2024 financial year. In view of the surprisingly positive development over the Christmas period, the company increased its profit forecast on Wednesday evening.

For the full year, Zalando now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for special items, of around 510 million euros. Previously, only 440 to 480 million euros had been expected. In 2023, adjusted EBIT was 349.9 million euros .

The reason for this was “a better than expected fourth quarter with particularly strong and marketing-driven customer growth and better sales,” the company explained in a regulatory announcement.

According to preliminary figures, sales last year amounted to 10.5 billion euros, exceeding the 2023 level by 3.9 percent. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 4.5 percent to 15.3 billion euros.

The company plans to present its final results for 2024 on March 6.