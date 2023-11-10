Student design competition takes leather from the Real World to the Virtual Realm

The Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition has collaborated with the Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) to introduce a digital wearable experience for the winning design, 'WHIM.'

Partnering with Snapchat, the augmented reality (AR) try-on allows users to engage with the design, blending the rich history of leather with digital accessibility.

Tamar Elbaz, the winner from Shenkar College of Design, spoke of the biomorphic inspiration behind 'WHIM,' echoing the sculpting style of Jean Hans Arp. IoDF's commitment to merging physical and digital realms is evident in this collaboration, emphasizing inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation in the fashion industry.

The digital remastering of 'WHIM' showcases the limitless potential of AR, providing a global audience with immersive experiences that transcend traditional fashion boundaries.

Leanne Elliott Young, IoDF Co-Founder and CEO said in a statement: "This collaboration between IoDF and Real Leather. Stay Different. exemplifies our commitment to bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds in the fashion industry. 'WHIM' represents a compelling fusion of artistry and technology, showcasing the boundless possibilities of augmented reality in fashion.”

Cattytay IoDF Co-Founder said: "In the age of the metaverse, fashion must evolve, and 'WHIM' is a testament to that evolution. It's not just clothing; it's an immersive experience that blurs the lines between reality and the virtual world. IoDF is thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformation."

"Fashion is about self-expression, and AR allows us to take that expression to new heights. 'WHIM' is a glimpse into the future where fashion knows no boundaries, and IoDF is here to champion this creative revolution."

IoDF advocates for seamless integration of physical and digital worlds (IRL x URL) working in unison, striving to enrich fashion with diverse sustainable choices and democratise the industry for greater accessibility and inclusivity.

In collaboration with Tamar Elbaz, IoDF translated the winning design, digitally enhancing its craftsmanship and beauty. This digital remastering now enables access to individuals across the globe, aligning with RLSD and IoDF's shared mission to champion emerging talent. The potential of augmented reality (AR) is boundless, offering designers and consumers unparalleled creative freedom, constructing immersive experiences beyond the confines of the physical world.