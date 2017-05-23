Style Group Brands is on the prowl for new investors

London - Style Group Brands, the parent company of womenswear labels Jacques Vert, Precis Petite, dash_, Windsmoor, and Eastex, is said to be in search of new investors amid fears it may fall into administration.

The fashion business is understood to be seeking new investors and holding talks with potential buyers, as there is a "very real risk" administrators would be called in if Style Group Brands is unable to secure backing, according to a report from Sky News.

At the moment the company is said to be exploring all options, but a definite outcome is not expected until next week. The report comes two months after Style Group Brands, owned by private equity house Sun Capital Partners, appointed KPMG to explore a sale or restructuring of its company amid an increasingly difficult trading environment.

Any sale or restructuring of the business may lead to a number of store closures, putting the 1,100 jobs at the group brands at risk. At the moment the company operates over 1,850 stores throughout the UK, Europe, and Canada. If Style Group Brands does appoint administrators, then KPMG are set to oversee the process added the report.

Sun Capital Partners acquired Jacques Vert in 2012 and oversee the company's expansion with the merger of Irisa Group. The company was known as Jacques Vert Group until it rebranded as Style Group Brands in 2016.

Photo: Style Group SS17 Edit