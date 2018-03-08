Sugarhill Boutique to rebrand as Sugarhill Brighton

London - Sugarhill Boutique is set to rebrand itself as Sugarhill Brighton. The fashion brand, known for its hand-drawn prints, will transition all brand and promotional materials, including its new and revamped logo, to its new name Sugarhill Brighton from April 4, 2018.

Based in Brighton, the fashion's brands new name reflects its creative identity and heritage as a family fun business. Brighton has always exerted a strong influence over Sugarhill's design philosophy, with the inspiration behind a number of its best-selling pieces coming from key locations in the city, like the Brighton Pier. The new moniker is said to embody Sugarhill Brighton's creative brand-led ethos while cementing a clear story for buyers and consumers to follow ahead of a number of developments to come in 2018.

"The rebrand is an important step reflecting our focus on a wider initiative to move Sugarhill Brighton into a socially and environmentally conscious business," said Pawel Przedpelski, Managing Director of Sugarhill Brighton in a statement. "From SS18 all of the brand’s organic cotton styles will be manufactured in India and will be verified with a Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certificate, and we continue to work hard on our charitable collaborations including #WearAndCare. As we broaden and grow our brand’s appeal and reach a global audience we felt it was crucial to remember and celebrate our roots and creative heritage."

Sugarhill Brighton is set to launch new charity collection with Born Free, Plan International UK and Whoopsadaisy in April. Founded in 2006, Sugarhill Brighton is stocked in department stores like John Lewis as well as at independent retailers across the UK.

Photos: Courtesy of Sugarhill Brighton