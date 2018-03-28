Sun Trust Banks recommend buying Burlington (NYSE:BURL)

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington (NYSE:BURL) in a recent report. The investment bank holds a ‘buy’ recommendation over the stock.

Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano forecasts that the company will earn 1.09 dollars per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating for Burlington (NYSE:BURL) and a 145 dollars price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets has the same recommendation over the discounted price retailer’s stock.

Likewise, SunTrust Banks has also issued estimates for Burlington’s Q2 2019 earnings at 0.87 dollars EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at 0.96 dollars EPS.

Other analysts such as Cowen feel more cautious about the stock, setting their target price for the company’s shares at 132.00 dollars apiece, yet also recommending to buy. MKM Partners set the highest bid together with Buckingham Research, both recommending to pay 150 dollars per share.

Citigroup – which initiated coverage on Burlington earlier this month - issued a “buy” rating and a 57 dollars price target on the stock.

Burlington last released its earnings results on March, 8. The company reported 2.17 dollars earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 2.09 dollars.

The discounted apparel retailer had revenue of 1.94 billion dollars for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.89 billion dollars. Quarterly revenue was up 14.9 percent compared to the same quarter last year.