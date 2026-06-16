Sunnei brand is in liquidation

Sunnei srl is in liquidation. The brand's name is a play on the Italian mispronunciation of 'sunny', as the founders decided to satirise the use of English in other languages.

The first hearing to examine the statement of liabilities has been set for September 16, 2026. The ruling of May 14, 2026, states that the debtor is "notified that they may request to be heard and may intervene in the aforementioned hearing, to also be heard on the claims for admission to the liabilities".

The brand was founded in Milan in 2014 by Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo. The project originated from their cross-disciplinary skills, which allowed the founders to observe the system from the inside.

The brand is based on Via Cironi in Milan.

Last September in Milan, the Sunnei show turned out to be an auction of the brand and its creative directors.

The audience witnessed an auction held in collaboration with Christie's. During the event, the brand and its two creatives were symbolically put up for sale instead of a new collection.

In essence, the May liquidation ruling chronicles an end that was foretold.

Sunnei autumn/winter 2026 Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

"The fusion of our cultures is reflected in the brand's distinctive features. Simone, originally from Southern Italy, brings simplicity of form; I, coming from France, bring a touch of sophistication. Furthermore, regardless of our origins, Sunnei conveys much of what the city of Milan is about, where we have lived for a few years and decided to create our brand spontaneously," the two founders said in an interview with Luisa Via Roma's magazine a few years ago.

"Sunnei was born after some experiences we have had in various areas of fashion. We have worked as photographers, buyers, and press officers; in the past, we have been everything but designers. It is precisely these experiences, however, that have allowed us to have a 360-degree view of the industry. Our naïve approach is what keeps us moving forward with an open mind. Never having had any design experience meant that we could throw ourselves into something new from scratch, without preconceptions. We have learned everything along the way, from selecting fabrics to organising fittings before the show," Messina and Rizzo added.