Superdrug launches 60 fashion brands via online marketplace

Superdrug is expanding into the realm of fashion. The health and beauty retailer has introduced 60 fashion brands to its online marketplace, diversifying its shopping experience and complementing its existing range.

Among the brands debuted are that of Wrangler, Pink Vanilla, Jack & Jones and Nike, while categories span men, women and children, all of which are now available under a dedicated category on Superdrug’s e-commerce platform.

The company said it had handpicked the labels due to their popularity, with the further goal of tapping into high-demand categories, such as plus-size clothing.

It builds on Superdrug’s ongoing Online + Offline plan, a digital strategy intended to help the retailer keep pace with the evolving retail landscape through the creation of a unified shopping experience and the integration of physical and online platforms.

In a release announcing the news, the company’s chief commercial officer, Simon Comins, said: “We know this initiative addresses customer demand along with our ongoing commitment to offering an inclusive and broader product selection by giving our them the best shopping experience.

“This move will not only strengthen our position as a go-to destination for a wide range of personal care and lifestyle products but also present a new opportunity to connect with a large and highly engaged customer base that already loves these brands, unlocking new potential for online growth.”