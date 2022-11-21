Superdrug launches marketplace with 300 health and beauty brands

Superdrug has officially launched its third-party marketplace, signing 300 brands to the platform which has been integrated into the retailer’s e-commerce site.

The introduction of ‘Superdrug Marketplace’ will allow shoppers to purchase from both the marketplace and Superdrug’s own e-commerce store, through which premium, established and start-up brands will sit alongside its own products.

Those who are featured on the marketplace will be marked with a ‘sticker’ stating so.

In a release, Superdrug said there was a particular focus on implementing brands that fit into various growing trends, such as ‘homegrown’, ‘female-founded’ and ‘sustainable’.

Speaking on the launch, marketing and e-commerce director, Matt Walburn, who led the development of the marketplace alongside Mirakl, said it was an exciting next step in the company’s “digital transformation programme”.

Walburn continued: “Our intention is twofold; to promote diversity by supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses within the industry and to dramatically increase our range on Superdrug.com; broadening and strengthening our accessible beauty and health offering to our customers.”

It comes ahead of a similar launch by Boots, which announced it would be introducing an online marketplace in spring 2023, as part of plans unveiled in September.