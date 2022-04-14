Superdrug reshuffles leadership team

Cosmetics retailer Superdrug has announced the reshuffling of its executive board, with several new leadership moves set to bolster its female board presence and established with a focus on trends reflecting its growing Gen-Z customer base.

Marking 35 years at the company, Simon Comins will be moving from commercial director to chief commercial officer.

In a statement, Comins said: “At Superdrug, our strategy focuses on introducing our customers to the newest and best trending products in health and beauty while bringing them the value they know and love from us. I know these new roles will help us achieve this goal, while creating an amazing culture for anyone who works or shops with us.”

Matt Walburn, the company’s former e-commerce director, will take on the new role of e-commerce, customer and marketing director, widening his responsibilities and driving the brand’s omnichannel strategy. Walburn will also take on Superdrug’s recently launched Marketplace, which he said is a “vital step” for the business.

Promoted to people director, Amy Davies will sit on Superdrug’s executive board and will represent the retailer’s focus on inclusion and diversity, it said. Davies said she is looking forward to continuing the work the company has already taken in supporting employee well beings and building its CSR strategy.

Meg Potter will be moved to trading director and will also sit on the board, holding responsibility for personal care, cosmetics, fragrance, hair and skincare. Alongside her, Jamie Archer is to take the new role as own brand director and is tasked with driving innovation in brand-building strategies.