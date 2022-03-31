Superdrug to launch marketplace for premium and emerging brands

High street beauty retailer Superdrug has announced it is set to launch a new online marketplace in September 2022.

Superdrug said it hopes the launch “will remove listing barriers for innovators in the market” and promote diversity in the industry.

The marketplace will be integrated into Superdrug’s current e-commerce site as an extension, enabling customers to easily cross between established and emerging brands.

As part of the launch announcement, Superdrug is also calling on “forward-thinking” brands, in beauty, health and wellness, to get in touch with the retailer to discuss a feature on the platform.

It said brands selected must align with its customers’ key values, with a particular focus on black-owned brands, female-owned brands and gender-neutral beauty products.

“The Superdrug marketplace will be a vital step for our business as we look to further strengthen our role in H&B retail and start to build into new associated categories,” said customer, marketing and online director Matt Walburn, in a press release.

Walburn, who is leading the marketplace’s development, said the company had been looking for new ways to quickly bring forward innovative brands into its business.

He added: “This is a crucial next step in bolstering our online and offline strategy; marketplace inventory will eventually be available to purchase virtually in-store as well as online. This launch will make a listing with Superdrug now possible for more up and coming brands and give our customers a wider range to enjoy, from luxury to trending beauty and wellness hacks.”