Superdry: Dunkerton named permanent CEO, chairman to step down

Superdry has announced a number of changes to its executive management team as part of the company’s broader brand reset.

Firstly, CEO and co-founder Julian Dunkerton, who returned to the helm of the company last year in a contentious move that sparked mass board resignations, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis. His interim contract was previously due to expire on 2 April 2021. He is currently the largest shareholder in Superdry with a 20.3 percent stake.

Dunkerton will be supported by the appointment of Silvana Bonello as chief operating officer (COO), effective 1 March. In her new position, Bonello will be responsible for enhancing the company's end-to-end operations and planning processes, encompassing merchandising, logistics, IT, business transformation, sourcing processes and corporate strategy.

Bonello has previously held various senior operational and strategic roles in the US and the Netherlands, including as vice president operations for Vans EMEA, as well as an 18-year stint at Nike.

“I am delighted and excited to continue as the CEO of Superdry on a permanent basis, Silvana's appointment as COO is an important next step for the business,” Dunkerton said in a statement.

“With Silvana joining the executive team, we now have the right operational leadership to steer the business through these most uncertain times and drive the brand reset as we seek to inspire our customers with design-led, sustainable products and engage with them through our digital channels.”

Superdry chairman to exit next year

Finally, the company announced that Peter Williams will be stepping down from his role as board member and chairman in 2021, once a successor is appointed.

Peter joined as chairman in April 2019, supporting Julian's return to Superdry.

“I joined Superdry as Chairman with a clear goal of ensuring a smooth transition following the change of management last year. I am proud of the progress we are making to stabilise the business and reset the Superdry brand since last April,” Williams said.

“Julian and Silvana's appointments are amongst the last steps in putting the right team together to secure the turnaround of the business. With the search for a new CFO well advanced, the completed executive team will be in place early next year and so 2021 is an appropriate time for me to step down.

“Superdry is a world-class brand and I am proud to have played my part in its turnaround strategy and putting the foundations in place for a more successful future."