Superdry investor Hilco said to be eyeing Claire’s takeover

Hilco Capital, an investor in Superdry and the former owner of Cath Kidston, is believed to be among the initial bidders eyeing a takeover of struggling accessories chain Claire’s.

According to Sky News, the investment firm is specifically eyeing the retailer’s UK arm, which reportedly appointed advisors from Interpath Advisory last week to oversee a rescue plan.

FashionUnited has contacted Claire’s with a request to comment. Hilco declined to comment.

The news of a potential sale, initially reported on by the Telegraph, fuelled speculation that Claire’s was considering a major geographical break up of its business, with its US operations separately believed to be on the brink of bankruptcy.

In the UK, meanwhile, the sales process is expected to also attract the likes of Alteri Investors and Modella Capital, the buyer of WHSmith, Sky News said.

Hilco, meanwhile, has garnered a reputation for aiding struggling companies to reinstate their presence in the UK. The firm sold lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston to Next in 2023, after helping to turn around the business following a period of financial difficulty.

It was further said to have most recently pursued a takeover of Poundland, which was put up for sale by Polish retailer Pepco Group and ultimately acquired by Gordon Brothers.