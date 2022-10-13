Superdry teams up with Mobolise to recruit Black talent

Fashion retailer Superdry is partnering with Mobolise, the upskilling and recruitment platform for Black talent, launched by MOBO’s founder, Kanya King to attract and retain diverse, creative talent.

Superdry will use Mobolise when recruiting for roles at its headquarters in Cheltenham, UK, to attract talent from a broader range of backgrounds to help ensure that diversity, equality, and inclusion is further embedded within the brand’s DNA.

The collaboration will enable Superdry to identify and activate training and employee engagement opportunities, as well as events, seminars and training sessions to support candidates when preparing for interviews. Superdry’s first virtual event with Mobolise will take place on November 24 and will be a one-hour virtual talk featuring two Black career professionals advising on how to get ahead in their industries.

Cathryn Petchey, people director, who oversees Superdry’s diversity and inclusion strategy, said in a statement: “Building a diverse and inclusive culture is crucial to the success of Superdry, both now and in the future. We are very excited to partner with Mobolise on its mission to empower diversity, excellence and transformation in the workplace.

“This partnership is an amazing opportunity to connect with incredible Black talent and create opportunities, whilst building awareness and gaining diverse perspectives.”

Kanya King, founder of MOBO organisation and Mobolise, added: “Mobolise was created as a transformational platform, connect, support and ultimately provide vital career opportunities for the underrepresented Black community. This is with the goal of creating a more diverse workplace and levelling the playing field.

“To have Superdry onboard as one of our hand-picked early Trailblazer supporters demonstrates its commitment to diversifying the company’s workforce and providing equity of opportunities to Black talent."