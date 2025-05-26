Supplier Soho Apparel Group announces ‘aggressive’ US manufacturing expansion

Soho Apparel Group, the supplier to US retailers like Nordstrom, Burlington and TJ Maxx, has said it is planning an “aggressive” US manufacturing expansion in “alignment with president Donald Trump’s agenda to revitalise American manufacturing”.

The company, which also owns the brands BLVD, Lark & Grey and Soho Lady, said it wishes to increase its US-based manufacturing, warehousing and logistics operations by 300 percent by 2026.

Its plan intends to create “significant job opportunities for American workers”, a press release noted, while further strengthening “the nation’s industrial foundation” by reducing its dependence on “foreign supply chains”.

Speaking on the initiative, Soho Apparel Group’s founder, James Chen, said: “California [where the company is based, ed.] was once a powerhouse of American manufacturing, and with president Trump’s leadership, we see a clear path to restoring that legacy.

“We are proud to support the president’s vision by bringing production back to the US, creating jobs, and contributing to the revival of the American Dream.”

One of Trump’s leading policies as part of his presidential campaign was that of his plans to enact ‘Made in USA’ incentives, which he promised would revitalise domestic production.

Much of his efforts so far have been pushing for heightened tariffs on foreign imports, making local manufacturing more appealing and affordable to US firms as part of his intentions.

For Soho Apparel Group, founded in 2002, this has motivated an expansion plan that aims to grow its operations beyond its existing presence of a 300,000 square foot facility in California.