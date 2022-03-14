Supply chain firm Silq raises 17.6 million in Series A funding

Global supply chain data firm Silq has announced it has raised 17.6 million dollars in its Series A fundraiser, led by F-Prime Capital and Flexport Ventures.

The company, which provides factory floor data through its Silq platform, plans to use the new funding to aid in expanding its geographical reach outside Asia. Part of its plans are to hire a new team of merchandisers and quality assurance inspectors to build on more direct contact with business owners.

The tech startup also stated that it wants to expand its online services beyond the clothing and apparel industry, providing its efficient supply chain methods on a wider scale.

Silq, which was founded in the middle of the pandemic, said in a statement on its LinkedIn the “milestone is a huge validation for [its] teams around the world challenging the status quo and driving change”.