Sustainability consultancy Eco-Age ceases operations

Eco-Age, the global sustainability consultancy and agency founded in 2009, is closing its doors. The news comes from Italian owner Livia Firth, who announced the closure in an Instagram post.

Firth wrote: "Tragically the business was targeted by criminals and although we tried – we really tried, we have been unable to recover financially from the impact. Due to an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further on the specifics of the case. But we look forward to justice in due course and thank the police for their work."

Eco-Age's clients included prominent brands such as Golden Goose, Ugg, and British department store Harrods. The firm provided research-driven advice to clients on navigating the complexities of greenwashing and improving human rights practices within their supply chains.

Furthermore, Eco-Age was a sponsor of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, a prestigious event celebrating brands committed to sustainability, and the Renaissance Awards, which recognizes young environmental leaders.