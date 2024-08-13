Sustainability giants join forces to transform consumer goods industry

Two leading sustainability organizations have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing environmental practices across global supply chains.

Cascale, formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and the ZDHC Foundation have signed an agreement to align their efforts in driving sustainable business practices, with a particular focus on chemical management and environmental performance in manufacturing facilities.

This partnership builds on previous collaborations between the two organizations, including the alignment of Cascale's Higg Brand and Retail Module with ZDHC's Brands to Zero reporting, and the integration of ZDHC's Supplier to Zero Programme with Cascale's Higg Facility Environmental Module.

The new initiative aims to streamline processes, reduce redundancies, and create a unified approach to measuring and improving environmental sustainability in the consumer goods industry.

Colin Browne, CEO of Cascale, emphasised the collaboration's potential to drive measurable impact: “This collaboration represents a significant step towards aligning industry practices and achieving measurable impact at scale.”

Frank Michel, CEO of ZDHC Foundation, said in a statement: “The partnership with Cascale is a pivotal moment in our mission to advance our environmental sustainability efforts. We believe systemic change is not about marketing headlines but foundational efforts. It requires a harmonised approach from NGOs, policymakers, and the industry, all working together towards realistic goals."