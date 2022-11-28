Sustainable Brand Platform launches sustainability data intelligence site

Fashion tech startup Sustainable Brand Platform (SBP) has unveiled a new platform that aims to aid fashion companies in taking control of their sustainability data and accelerate their sustainability performances.

SBP digitalises the whole fashion supply chain in order to provide real-time data and insights needed to integrate sustainability into a supply chain and strategy, the Italian organisation said.

The platform is centred around data collection from product lifecycle management and enterprise resource planning, ultimately turning data into sustainably-based KPIs that follow international frameworks.

In a release, SBP said that its collection of primary data from the supply chain and its involvement of suppliers and their sub-suppliers allows the platform to be set apart from others.

Its approach covers three pillars; company, product and supply chain, each of which come with digital solutions that can aid brands and suppliers in making sustainable decisions.

Brands will be able to use the platform to assess their performances and support their goal-setting and reporting, with ID cards available for both brands and products to communicate current standings.

Additionally, an artificial intelligence (AI) simulation tool will allow designers and sustainability officers to help mitigate impact hotspots, while supplier mapping and digital auditing, among other tools, hope to aid supply chain players.

The company said it was already working alongside well-known international fashion brands and ‘Made in Italy’ suppliers, who have begun using the platform and its new features.