Sustainable momentum: Ecoalf sees double-digit growth

Spanish sustainable fashion label Ecoalf is strengthening its global positioning with a double-digit revenue increase and the strategic expansion of its retail footprint in Europe and Asia.

For the fiscal year 2024 ending February 28, 2025, Ecoalf recorded a +20 percent year-over-year growth, with sales reaching 58 million euros, up from 46.8 million euros in FY 2023. While the company did not disclose net profit figures, it reported a positive EBITDA of 3.4 million euros, underlining continued operational resilience in a challenging global retail landscape.

Strategic retail expansion in Europe and Asia

The brand recently inaugurated a new store in Biarritz, France, marking the start of its next international growth phase. This opening is part of a broader plan to scale its brick-and-mortar presence in key global markets.

In addition to its current five locations in Japan, Ecoalf is set to launch its first franchised stores in Bolzano (Italy) and Antwerp (Belgium). These developments will further reinforce the company’s international network, which already includes 14 own stores and presence in over 1,000 multi-brand retail partners worldwide.

Originally published on FashionUnited.ES by Jaime Martínez, this article has been adapted for an international audience by Alicia Reyes Sarmiento.