Sustainable water management: Jeanologia, Aitex and Pizzaro SA unveil closed-loop system

Managing and reusing the textile industry's wastewater? Life Anhidra - a project by Jeanologia, Aitex (Textile Industry Research Association) and Portuguese textile company Pizarro SA - now makes it possible to have a closed-loop system for wastewater without discharges.

The aim of the innovation is to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry on the water supply. Life Anhidra makes it possible to return 95 percent of the water used in the manufacturing process to the right level for reuse. This not only saves water, but also saves up to 15 percent energy.

Anhidra is a step forward in the way we address environmental challenges in a resource-intensive industry like textiles. It is a sustainable, efficient and essential solution,” said Manuel Pizarro, CEO of Pizarro. “Anhidra not only transforms water management in the textile industry, it also proves that sustainability and competitiveness can go hand in hand. This system sets a new global standard,” said Vincent Albert, Director of Product and Technology at Jeanologia.

The project is funded by the European Union's Life programme.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.