Swarovski names Alexis Nasard as CEO

Swarovski has named Alexis Nasard as the company’s first external chief executive, as it continues to transition from a family-managed to a family-owned business.

The change in leadership will be effective from July 4 and marks the first time that a chief executive has been appointed from outside the Swarovski family in the luxury brand’s 127-year-history.

In a statement, Swarovski said that Nasard, a seasoned C-suite executive would bring “a wealth of transformational leadership experience to the role,” as he has a strong track record and skills in brand building and innovation in global markets for both fashion and fast-moving consumer goods.

Swarovski adds that Nasard’s most important task will be to “anchor the Swarovski brand firmly in its iconic luxury heritage and lead the transformation of the Swarovski business along the full value chain for scale and profitable growth”.

Luisa Delgado, chair of the board of directors at Swarovski, said: “With the appointment of Swarovski’s first external CEO, we are taking an important further step in establishing a sustainable governance model.

"With Alexis Nasard as the new CEO, we are very pleased to have been able to select a highly experienced and transformational leadership personality who is capable of leading Swarovski in the affirmation of its iconic Luxury heritage and through its business transformation.”

Swarovski appoints its first chief executive from outside the founding family in Swarovski's 127-year history

Commenting on his appointment, Nasard said: “I am excited to be joining Swarovski and look forward to the challenge of leading the initiated Swarovski I brand elevation and business transformation that starts to be visible in the market.

“Swarovski fascinates me as a luxury brand, a cultural icon, and as a fully integrated business model, with its unique positioning in the world of jewellery, design, fashion, stage and screen. From day 1, I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues around the world and partnering with Giovanna Engelbert, the Swarovski I creative director, to implement the joint transformation plan to bring joy and delight to Swarovski customers worldwide.”

Nasard replaces Michele Molon, who has served as Swarovski’s interim leader for the past nine months. Molon will transition into the newly established position of chief commercial officer.

Delgado added: “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I wish to extend our special gratitude to Michele Molon for assuming temporary responsibility during the transition of the last few months, and to commend him for his important work as interim CEO. I am grateful to him for his continued service to the company in the key role of chief commercial officer.”