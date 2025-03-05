SWE-S launches B2B sustainable production business

SWE-S, the parent company of premium hosiery brand Swedish Stocking, has launched a business-to-business sustainable production business for hosiery to share its knowledge with other brands in a mission to replace wear-and-tear nylon production with more durable and responsibly produced legwear.

The new company, Treadfine, is looking to provide other brands with a better alternative to traditional hosiery products and accelerate sustainable production for businesses at scale. Every year, eight billion pairs of tights are sold, worn once and then discarded, and in a bid to drive impact at an industry-wide level, Treadfine is inviting other brands to utilise the SWE-S production facilities.

Located in Italy, the production facilities are powered by solar and renewable energy sources. The water used in the dying process is purified or reused on-site, and all the facilities hold the highest standards of responsible production, both in terms of workplace rights and environmental impact.

Linn Frisinger, chief executive of SWE-S, said in a statement: “We established Treadfine to give businesses and in turn, customers, a better alternative to traditional hosiery products at scale.

“Treadfine is about helping other brands produce more sustainably so we can all minimise the environmental impact of traditional hosiery production.”

The new company also announced its first label partnership with Swedish retailer chain MQ and added that all new partners will also be able to partake in Swedish Stockings ‘Recycling Club,’ which aims to close the loop on nylon waste by collecting old, used hosiery from any brand, and recycling the fibres into new, long-life products like furniture. This year, Swedish Stockings aims to take in more hosiery than it produces – powered by opening the programme to more brands.