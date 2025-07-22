Swimwear market rides a wave of growth in 2025

The global luxury swimwear market is experiencing notable growth this year, driven by renewed consumer interest in holiday attire. According to exclusive data from the Joor platform, sales increased by 14 percent in the first half of 2025. This performance is explained by a 4 percent rise in volumes sold and a 15 percent increase in the weighted average price.

This dynamic is particularly supported by e-commerce pure players, who are surpassing brick and mortar retailers in meeting this growing demand. Almost 3,000 retailers, spread across 105 countries, have placed orders on Joor. Half of them are located in Europe, a region that dominates the market with 60 percent of global swimwear sales.

Growth driven by key pieces

Among the most dynamic segments, cover-ups (plus 44 percent) and bikinis (plus 34 percent) are driving growth. One-piece swimsuits, tops and bottoms remain stable compared to the previous year. This trend reflects consumers' desire for items that are both functional and fashionable, perfectly in line with their travel plans and summer experiences.

E-commerce, a key driver of the market

The online channel is establishing itself as the main vector of this expansion. Consumers appreciate the ability to try on swimwear in the privacy of their own homes, which explains the success of pure players such as MyTheresa or ShopBop. This development encourages brands to strengthen their prospection with digital players in order to capture this growing demand flow.

Europe, a vector for expansion

The analysis highlights strong progress in the EMEA zone, with swimwear sales growth of 25% year-over-year. European retailers posted a 24% increase in volumes purchased, confirming their role as a regional driver. In Italy, the swimwear market is following a general trend favourable to fashion, according to the platform, recording 20% growth in wholesale sales of Italian brands over the first five months of 2025.

Outlook for brands and retailers

For brands, the priority is to personalise regional approaches. Using the right tools to identify new European retailers and address targeted offers is a winning strategy. Retailers, for their part, would benefit from enriching their swimwear ranges, notably by integrating features that facilitate stock management, such as the Product Sync application for Shopify.

About this study

This analysis is based on exclusive transactional data collected by Joor in the first half of 2025, covering swimwear sales from hundreds of brands and thousands of retailers worldwide. The study examines trends by segment, distribution channel and region, in order to inform the strategies of industry players for the coming season.