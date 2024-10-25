Swiss alpine ski olympic champion invests in X-Bionic

Ski racer Marco Odermatt invests in the Swiss sports brand X-Bionic.

The Olympic giant slalom champion at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing has been an X-Bionic athlete for several years and is now also involved in the entrepreneurial side, X-Bionic announced on Friday. His experience as an athlete should help provide impetus for product innovations.

"The X-Bionic products have been with me since I was a child and have been an integral part of my success. They are the first layer for my body and feet that I feel when I train and compete in summer or winter," says Odermatt. "That's why it's particularly important to me that I not only feel comfortable in them, but that I can also perform optimally."

X-Bionic offers clothing, trail running shoes and accessories such as sports socks for areas such as (trail) running, cycling and winter sports. The Swiss company is headed by CEO Maximilian Lenk.

