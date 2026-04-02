Switzerland's Sulzer joins Spinnova to advance circular fibre production

Sulzer, a Swiss industrial engineering and manufacturing company, has officially joined Spinnova’s ecosystem to support the availability of the firm's fibre in the textile market. The collaboration expands on Sulzer’s role in Spinnova’s technology development and strengthens the consortium with advanced engineering expertise.

Suzler is a major player in applications for industrial infrastructure, striving to help customers improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and implement circular economy solutions. Through this partnership, Sulzer will contribute its knowledge in pumping, mixing, and fibre suspension flows to enhance Spinnova’s industrialisation efforts.

The two companies have a history of collaboration. Sulzer previously supported Spinnova during its Woodspin demonstration factory project, from planning to production ramp-up, and helped develop the piloting environment for MFC (microfibrillated cellulose) production. Beyond providing machinery, the partnership involved close co-development to improve process efficiency.

Spinnova’s consortium is designed to accelerate the scaling of its technology and fibre supply by engaging partners across the value chain. Sulzer’s contributions are expected to improve cost competitiveness and industrial readiness.

In a statement, Mikko Kautto, responsible for Technology Concept and Partners at Spinnova, said: “Co-development with Sulzer strengthens our offering to scale up Spinnova’s technology. By combining Sulzer’s technology and engineering expertise with our concept, we can industrialise more effectively and improve competitiveness at large scale.”