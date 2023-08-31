Sycamore merges brands to form KnitWell Group

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners has formed a new holding company comprising apparel brands Ann Taylor, Loft and Talbots.

Under the banner of KnitWell Group, the three labels generate more than three billion dollars in annual sales, positioning the group as one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the US, according to Sycamore.

Sycamore will continue to oversee plus-size women’s apparel brand Lane Bryant.

Current chief executive officer of Talbots, Lizanne Kindler, will lead the KnitWell Group as executive chair and chief executive officer.

She has been joined by a “seasoned team” of retail executives and supported by the senior leaders at each of the brands.

In a release, Kindler called KnitWell “a collection of powerful brands” adding that they were “propelled by a deep and meaningful connection with the customers they serve”.

She continued: “With that as our North Star, we know that this new structure will support our efforts to unite brands and people by providing greater resources and capabilities, economies of scale, and enhanced value.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and grateful for our more than 30,000 associates for being part of this next chapter."