Tailored Brands names new chief legal officer

Tailored Brands has announced the appointment of Yen D. Chu as its executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective December 26, 2022.

Chu joins the group, which owns the likes of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and Moores, boasting 25 years of brand and consumer-facing experience for both private and publicly traded companies.

Speaking on her appointment, Bob Hull, Tailored’s co-CEO, said: “Yen joins us at a time when we are seeing strong customer response to the changes we have made in the business and have exceeded our plan for two consecutive years.

“Her deep legal expertise and robust background in the retail industry, combined with a proven track record advising boards, individual directors and executive teams, make her the ideal leader for this role. We are thrilled to have her join our team and Executive Committee.”

Prior to joining Tailored Brands, Chu served as EVP and chief legal officer at Equinox Group, where she was a member of the executive team and oversaw legal, ESG, government affairs and community relations.

She has also served in similar positions at Ralph Lauren Corporation, at which she was credited for leading a team of attorneys and compliance professionals in various parts of the business.

In a release, Tailored Brands further stated that Chu has been a champion for diversity and inclusion, noting that she has been the recipient of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award and the Asian American Bar Association of New York’s Women’s Leadership Award.

Chu concluded: “This is an exciting time to join Tailored Brands.

“When other retailers are scaling back, the company is accelerating its business strategies, providing compelling products and services to its customers, and investing in innovation and future growth. I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success.”