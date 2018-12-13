Tailored Brands Q3 revenues rise marginally

American men's suits and men's formal wear Tailored Brands said on Wednesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 increased marginally by 0.2 percent. Profit dropped by 62.5 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 812.7 million dollars, up from 810.8 million dollars a year earlier. Net profit fell to 13.8 million dollars. The profit margin of the company declined to 1.7 percent compared to 4.5 percent a year ago.

Tailored Brands Inc was founded in 1973 by George Zimmer and is based in Fremont California, United States. Tailored Brands is a holding company for various menswear retailers including Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and Moores Clothing for Men; designer brand Joseph Abboud; family retailer K&G Fashion Superstore; and corporate apparel leaders Twin Hill, Alexandra, Dimensions and Yaffy.

Offering men’s clothing, the New York-listed company has about 22,500 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,400 stores.

Picture:Facebook/Men's Wearhouse