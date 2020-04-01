Tailored Brands reopens ecommerce fulfilment centres, to donate 50,000 face masks

Tailored Brands, Inc. has reopened its ecommerce fulfilment centres effective March 30 and these centres have begun shipping online orders. The company also announced that its factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in conjunction with a leading privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, will begin the production of cotton washable face masks that can be used when an FDA approved mask is not available.

Commenting on the update, Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi said in a statement: “I am proud of how quickly our supply chain leadership modified our distribution centre operations to create a safe workplace environment for our fulfilment team members during this health crisis.”

The company said, while the company’s retail stores will remain temporarily closed until at least May 4, 2020, Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank can now ship directly to customers who place retail orders on the brands’ respective websites as rental orders previously placed in-store, and new rental reservations made online.

The factory will use the manufacturer’s material and specifications and provide the sewing. The company will bring back furloughed employees to make 50,000 masks over the next few weeks.

Picture:Facebook/Jos. A. Bank