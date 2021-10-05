Takko Fashion reports positive sales development in Q2
In the second quarter of the financial year, Takko Fashion posted sales of 335.4 million euros.
Commenting on the company’s performance, Kurt Rosen, chief financial officer of Takko Fashion said: “In the past quarter we achieved a sales increase of 10.8 percent compared to the previous year. This record increase has clearly exceeded our expectations.”
During the quarter, the Telgte-based fashion retailer was able to significantly increase its space productivity. Compared to the same period in the 2020/2021 financial year, the company achieved like-for-like growth of 14 percent, adjusted for the effects of the store closings.
“In the first month of the second quarter, retail in Europe was still affected by severe pandemic-related restrictions. Accordingly, the positive quarterly performance confirms the successful business model of Takko Fashion all the more,” added Rosen.
The company said in a statement that the positive sales development had an above-average positive effect on the company’s liquidity: At the end of September it was around 200 million euros and has more than doubled since the first quarterly close of the current financial year.