Tala reports 19 percent revenue growth

British activewear brand Tala, founded by influencer Grace Beverley, has reported a 19 percent growth in revenue to 19.8 million pounds, up from 16.8 million pounds the previous year.

According to Tala’s Companies House filings for the year ending March 31, 2025, the record year-on-year growth was boosted by its own direct-to-consumer website alongside growth in wholesale with partners, including Selfridges and Asos.

The activewear brand’s gross profit margin remained strong at 58 percent, while the operating loss, before share-based payments, swung to 1.9 million pounds, compared with a 104,000-pound profit in the prior year.

During the year, Tala also completed a 4.6-million-pound Series B fundraise, led by London-based venture capital trust Pembroke VCT, and transitioned to a new third-party logistics provider.

The activewear brand also signed its first lease to step into bricks-and-mortar retailing, opening its debut London store in May 2025, after the end of the financial year. This was followed up with a second store in Westfield London in November, as part of its ongoing plans to open further stores over the next three years, both in the UK and internationally.

Wholesale also stood out as a strong growth driver from the brand, performing eight times higher than the previous year following the onboarding of new partners. The company said it plans to build on this success in the next financial year, as well as drive growth in its own direct-to-consumer channels.

The financial statement also noted that the company scaled back its operations in the US following the increase in import tariffs, including reducing advertising spend in the region. Tala adds that US revenues still increased by 18 percent year-on-year; however, performance “did not hit budget”.

Tala added that the full impact of higher duties is expected to be felt in 2025/26, with management already taking steps to mitigate additional costs.

Looking ahead, Tala said that while the industry remains “highly competitive,” it believes in its pricing and brand position to “maintain market share”. To drive growth, the brand said it will continue to invest in new stores, as well as product development and digital marketing to increase “brand visibility,” while also improving operational efficiency through automation and systems upgrades.