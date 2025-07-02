Talon.One raises 135 million US dollars in funding

German enterprise loyalty and promotion software provider Talon.One, which counts H&M, Adidas, Sephora, and Nordstrom as customers, has raised 135 million US dollars in growth funding.

The funding comes from new investors Silversmith Capital Partners and Meritech Capital, with the participation of existing investor CRV.

Talon.One offers retailers and brands a platform to build personalised, scalable promotions and loyalty programmes through smart use of data, driving deeper engagement and lasting loyalty with their customers. It means that brands can launch and launch and manage any type of incentive, from percentage-off discounts to multi-tiered loyalty schemes, cashback campaigns, and gamified experiences, all through a single, unified system.

The new capital will be used to accelerate the ongoing innovation of the Talon.One platform and strengthen the company’s leading market position in the US, UK, Europe and APAC. The investment will also focus on delivering AI-powered intelligence and predictive insights, as well as deepening enterprise capabilities across sectors.

Christoph Gerber, co-founder and chief executive of Talon.One, said in a statement: “This investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the platform we’ve built, and the value we deliver to the world’s most trusted brands.

“We are excited to partner with Silversmith and Meritech to continue solving our customers’ most complex challenges.”

Sri Rao, general partner at Silversmith Capital Partners, added: “Talon.One is solving an incredibly complex and mission-critical problem with elegant, enterprise-grade infrastructure.

“They built the most modern and scalable platform in a massive category. We are excited to support them and become part of their next chapter of growth.”