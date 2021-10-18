Tamburi Investment Partners to invest in textile specialist, Limonta Group

Industrial group Tamburi Investment Partners (TIP) has announced it has signed an agreement with textile manufacturers Limonta, bringing a total investment of 89 million euros towards the company.

Through part share capital increase and part purchase of shares, the investment group will be supporting the textile leader in its 850 employee capacity. It further stated that the manufacturer is set to see a turnover of 160 million for 2021.

TIP’s intention will be to support the ownership and management in the growth of the group so that Limonta can act as an aggregator in the Italian textile sector.

Already an investor in Hugo Boss, Moncler and Italian clothing manufacturer OVS, the new addition adds to the growing fashion portfolio of the firm. Its focus is on the development of Italian and European listed and private companies, supporting the growth and sustainable ventures of those it invests in.

The Italian textiles manufacturer, which currently concentrates on homeware and bathroom attire, has a complete textile supply chain with a particular focus on sustainable product production. Resin coating, coagulation and printing are part of the technologies under development within the company.

Its innovations make Limonta stand out among the industry as a supplier of plain, jacquard and coated fabrics for clothing, accessories and furnishings.