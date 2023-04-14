Tapestry appoints Alan Lau to its board of directors

Tapestry, Inc. has appointed Alan Lau to its board of directors. The appointment of Lau to the board brings the membership to eleven.

Alan Lau is the chief business officer for Animoca Brands since July 2022. In this role, Lau oversees and provides support to the company’s more than 340 portfolio companies and leads M&A and business development.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry, Inc., said: "As we continue to further refine our digital strategy across our portfolio of brands, Alan’s broad experience in engaging consumers across digital channels, leveraging technology and data analytics, as well as deep knowledge of the important China market, will be invaluable assets."

"The Tapestry board seeks to bring a diversity of experiences and perspectives to our deliberations. We are delighted to have found a true digital innovator and entrepreneur in Alan," added Anne Gates, chair of the board of Tapestry, Inc.

Before joining Animoca Brands, Lau was chairman and CEO of Tencent WeSure, a fintech company that he co-founded to offer affordable Internet insurance to WeChat users. WeSure insures over 100 million families in China and is ranked the #1 insurtech platform by Hurun Institute. Prior to Tencent, he was Asia head for McKinsey Digital, supporting both big tech companies and sector incumbents to execute their digital strategy.

Upon his appointment to the Tapestry board, Lau said: "I look forward to supporting the company and helping to inform both its digital strategies and global development plans as it continues to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Before entering the tech space, Lau was in corporate finance, first at Citibank and then at McKinsey & Company, where he was the Greater China head for the corporate finance practice, in charge of M&A and deal structuring support. Lau is also a recognized leader in the art space, sitting on multiple museum boards including being the vice-chair of M+ in Hong Kong and co-chair of the Asia committees at both Tate and The Guggenheim.