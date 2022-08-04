Tapestry COO Tom Glaser to retire, CFO Scott Roe to assume dual role

Tapestry, Inc. has announced the retirement of Tom Glaser, 61, the company’s chief operations officer (COO).

Effective immediately, and in keeping with Tapestry’s succession planning, the company said, Scott Roe, who has been chief financial officer since June 2021, will take on additional responsibility as COO.

As part of these changes, the company’s chief executive officer, Joanne Crevoiserat, will assume direct oversight of Tapestry’s strategy and consumer insights team, which formerly reported to Scott Roe.

“During his tenure, Tom has played an important role in the execution of our Acceleration Program and our ability to successfully navigate the effects of the pandemic. He leaves us with a solid foundation in place and a strong team of tenured leaders,” said Joanne Crevoiserat in a release.

“At this same time, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Scott, a seasoned industry executive with more than 30 years of retail finance and operations experience, to the dual role of chief financial officer and chief operating officer,” Crevoiserat added.

In this newly created dual role, the company added, Scott will continue to lead the finance organisation while expanding his scope to include oversight of operations across Tapestry’s multi-brand platform, including supply chain and information technology.

Commenting on his new dual role, Scott Roe said: “I’m excited about my new, expanded role, and the opportunity to drive continued growth and profitability for the company.”