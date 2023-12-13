Tapestry, Inc. teams up with Pivot Energy to develop solar projects

Renewable energy provider Pivot Energy is teaming up with Tapestry, Inc. fashion brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman to develop six community solar projects in Illinois to enable 33 Megawatts of solar energy.

Tapestry has committed to purchasing 15 years of Impact Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) produced by the projects, which will produce more than 50,000-megawatt hours per year with a total estimated 750,000 megawatt hours over the course of 15 years.

Additionally, the two companies will invest 2,000 US dollars per megawatt built, or 66,000 US dollars total, in local community organisations focused on equitable workforce development within the renewable energy sector.

In a press release, Pivot Energy said it expects the new community solar projects to generate an average of 51,760 megawatt-hours of clean electricity per year, equivalent to powering over more than 6,000 average Illinois households annually.

Logan Duran, vice president of ESG and sustainability at Tapestry, said: “At Tapestry, we know that sustainability is a business imperative. As part of our 2025 corporate responsibility goals, we committed to procuring 100 percent renewable electricity in our own stores, offices, and fulfilment centres globally by 2025.

“We also recognise the power of partnerships to drive meaningful change in key environmental and social areas which is why we are thrilled to join with Pivot Energy in implementing these projects in Illinois.”

The community solar projects are set to come online and begin delivering clean energy in early 2025.