Tapestry opens new fulfillment center in North Las Vegas

Tapestry, Inc., the group that owns the portfolios of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, has opened a new full-scale fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, to better serve its West Coast customers.

The new fulfillment center implements some of the latest advancements in material handling technology to optimize Tapestry's fulfillment processes and is expected to create more than 400 full-time jobs in the area by 2029.

“The opening of our newest full-scale fulfillment center here in North Las Vegas will equip us to continue stretching what’s possible for our brands, our people, and our customers,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, Inc., in a statement.

"Moving at the speed of the consumer is an essential component of our business. With cutting-edge technology, this fulfillment center strengthens our omni-channel capabilities and helps us better serve West Coast customers. The center also creates new opportunities for team members, deepens our relationship with the local community, and reflects our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility. I’m so proud to celebrate the opening of this impressive facility and appreciate the work of our team and partners in bringing this vision to life.”

Tapestry Inc., North Las Vegas fulfillment center Credits: Tapestry Inc.

Designed with sustainability and efficiency at the forefront, the new fulfillment center aims to distribute 22.2 million units annually and maintain an inventory of 4 million units for retail and ecommerce, thereby enabling the company to sustain multi-brand fulfillment. In addition, the North Las Vegas fulfillment center also reduces delivery times for the region from 5 to 7 days to just 2 to 3 days.

“The City of North Las Vegas continues to lead Southern Nevada in industrial development and economic diversification,” said Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown in a statement. “We appreciate a world-renowned company like Tapestry choosing the City of North Las Vegas to expand to and all of the jobs and opportunities they will bring to our residents. Having been at Tapestry’s groundbreaking, it is very exciting for me to see the project come full circle.”

Tapestry’s SVP of global fulfillment and logistics, Ken Sanders, added in a statement: “The new North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center is a testament to our continuous growth as a company, and something we couldn’t have done without the ongoing support of our exceptional workforce. Our people have been critical to making this center a reality, and we are excited to continue our collaboration with our local partners and the broader community leveraging this new facility.”