Tapestry´s Q3 profits increase 14.8 percent

US luxury and lifestyle company Tapestry said on Tuesday its Q3 net profit rose. Revenues rose by 32.7 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s net profit for Q3 2018 was 140 million US dollars, up from 122 million US dollars a year earlier. Revenues increased to 1320 million US dollars.

Tapestry Inc was founded 1941 and is based in New York, United States. The New York-listed company offers luxury accessories and clothing. Its brands include Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman.