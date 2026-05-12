Tapestry secures AI patent for decision-making platform Mira

Tapestry has been awarded a US patent for Mira, an internal AI platform designed to connect data across the business and support faster decision-making across its brands, including Coach and Kate Spade New York.

The patent covers the core architecture of the platform and marks Tapestry’s first AI-related patent and second technology patent overall.

Mira works alongside the US company’s Global Data Fabric system and is designed to analyse company-wide data "in seconds", with the goal of helping teams respond more quickly to consumer trends, assortment planning and inventory management needs.

In a statement, chief data and analytics officer at Tapestry, Fabio Luzzi, said: “Our teams bring deep expertise, human judgement and creativity; Mira provides business intelligence to help our teams move with speed and agility. Together, that combination becomes a structural competitive advantage.”

According to the company, the platform was developed internally by its data and analytics team and built specifically for fashion and retail operations. The company said Mira incorporates institutional knowledge and operates within a secure system with role-based access controls.

Tapestry's CEO added Joanne Crevoiserat added: “We’re an 85-year-old fashion company harnessing cutting-edge innovation and technology. Mira is a powerful tool that puts business insights into the hands of decision makers across the company. This is one more way we are moving with agility to deliver for our consumers and drive durable growth.”