Target expands partnership with Syre to accelerate use of next-gen recycled materials

Target has expanded its partnership with Syre, a textile-to-textile recycling company, to accelerate the adoption of next-generation recycled materials across retail on a larger scale.

Syre will support Target in integrating its textile-to-textile recycled polyester into its high-volume consumer goods categories, such as apparel and home, introducing more sustainable alternatives over time.

The announcement comes after Target agreed to use Syre’s recycled polyester in its owned brand products in June 2025, helping the company reach its goal of having 100 percent of its branded products “designed for a circular future by 2040.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to continue working with Target to bring next-generation materials into retail at scale,” said Dennis Nobelius, CEO of Syre, in a statement. “This collaboration helps accelerate adoption and supports the continued development of circular textile solutions across the industry.”

The partnership between the two is expected to result in the use of 70,000 metric tons of polyester made from end-of-life textiles, furthering the scaling of more circular materials into apparel and home product categories at Target. Overall, recycled polyester is expected to be a “meaningful product integration” at Target by 2030.

“At Target, our guests look to us for innovative materials without compromising on style, design, and value,” said Stephanie Grotta, Vice President of Responsible Sourcing and Sustainable Capabilities at Target, in a statement. “By advancing textile-to-textile recycled polyester at scale, we’re strengthening our supply chain and continuing to offer quality products at a great value.”

The announcement comes as Syre aims to open its first large-scale recycling facility in Vietnam, with construction expected to start in 2027. Since the Swedish textile company’s public launch two years ago, Syre has grown rapidly, establishing a research and development facility and a pilot production plant in Mebane, North Carolina, and partnering with several global apparel players, including the H&M Group and Nike.

“These leading brands recognize the importance of securing access to emerging material solutions,” said Nobelius. “As we scale, these partnerships will help enable both commercial success and continued progress toward a more circular textile industry.”