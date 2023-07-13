Target names Lisa Roath chief marketing officer

US department store chain Target Corporation has announced the appointment of Lisa Roath as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Roath has been tasked with leading the company’s core marketing efforts, including creative, guest marketing strategy, retail brand experience, social media and marketing strategy, among other things.

She joins the group’s leadership team, and will report directly to executive vice president and chief experience officer, Cara Sylvester.

Roath initially joined Target in 2006, first taking on the role of senior buyer, Garden Place, before working her way up in a series of increasingly senior positions.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of food and beverage merchandising, during which time she was credited with supporting the team through “explosive growth”, growing sales by more than five billion dollars since 2019.

In a release, Roath said on her appointment: “Target’s marketing has long been a key differentiator for our brand, and it plays a critical role in helping us foster meaningful connections with the millions of guests who shop with us.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to lead this best-in-class team as we work together to fuel those connections with our guests, driving deeper loyalty and continued sales growth for years to come.”