Target partners with Shopify to offer third-party merchants

US department store giant Target has established a new partnership with Shopify which will see some of the commerce platform’s own merchants added to the Target Plus marketplace.

It marks the first time a mass market retailer has worked with Shopify on such an agreement, therefore expanding both the reach of Shopify and Target’s third-party digital offering.

US-based merchants will be able to apply to sell via Target Plus through Shopify’s Marketplace Connect app, where they will then also be able to manage orders.

In a release, Shopify president, Harley Finkelstein, said: "It's table stakes for merchants to be everywhere customers are, and as the world's leading retail operating system, we make it easier and more accessible for brands to sell directly to their customers on the best channels.

"Partnering with Target helps high-growth brands like Caden Lane and True Classic reach millions of new loyal customers and take their business to the next level."

In her own statement, Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer for Target said: "Our partnership with Shopify extends the breadth of thoughtfully designed and affordable items available to discover and enjoy as part of Target's distinctive mix of brands shoppers love."