Tariffs: US government repays over 81 billion dollars

Following a landmark Supreme Court ruling, the US government under President Donald Trump has repaid billions in tariffs. A total of approximately 81.3 billion dollars was refunded from October 2025 to the end of June, according to data from the Treasury Department. In the same period last year, the sum was just under 5.3 billion dollars.

According to the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO), around 70 billion dollars were refunded in May and June alone. The refunds followed a mid-February ruling by the Supreme Court, which declared tariffs based on an emergency law to be unlawful. The Supreme Court found that US President Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed extensive tariffs on dozens of trading partners.

At the same time, the US government significantly increased its tariff revenue in the current fiscal year. In the first nine months, from October to June, it collected approximately 163 billion dollars net in tariffs. This was 55 billion dollars more than in the same period last year, representing an increase of about 51 percent.