Taylor and Hart raises growth capital to fund global expansion

Premium London-based online jeweller Taylor and Hart has completed a landmark funding round led by consumer specialist investors Active Partners, which will support its global expansion plans.

The funding round, which amounts to just over 3.6 million pounds, was led by Active Partners, which have previously backed womenswear brand, The Fold, alongside new investor Paddy Byng, previously managing director at Asprey and Smythson.

This latest investment follows what the online jeweller calls an “extremely successful” 2018 and 2019 since the previous funding round, in which time the business has more than doubled its monthly revenue, grown to a team of 34 across four countries, and has seen its expansion deliver to customers in over 20 countries.

To enhance its jewellery offering, the brand has also doubled its design team and has plans to open a new showroom.

Taylor and Hart receives 3.6 million pound investment

With this latest round of funding, Taylor and Hart have stated that it will be used to “continue working towards a vision of disrupting the process of buying fine jewellery,” which includes offering a “transparent, fairly-priced and flexible design process” for what it calls its high-quality and personalised pieces for its customers.

In addition, the online jeweller will also invest further in enhancing brand awareness.

Taylor and Hart co-founder and chief executive officer, Nikolay Piriankov, said: “With Active Partners on board we now believe we have the external capital and expertise to complement our amazing team to succeed in growing the business and owning the ‘bespoke’ space in fine jewellery.”

Jason Mahendran from Active Partners added: “Taylor and Hart is a true challenger in a traditional category, with a unique and genuine focus on customer service and product quality which has impressed us. We look forward to working with Nikolay and the team on the evolution of the brand and its continued growth.”

Taylor and Hart was founded in 2012 by Nikolay Piriankov, David Sutton and Shane Hunt.

Image: Taylor and Hart website