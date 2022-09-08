Ted Baker appoints head of menswear sales

Ted Baker has appointed James Waller as the head of menswear sales. Waller joined the business last week.

The company said in a release that Waller is an established industry figure with a proven track record in the international contemporary menswear market.

“I’m really excited to lead the menswear wholesale strategy and to be a critical part of this new chapter at Ted Baker,” said Waller.

Waller, the company added, has an impressive background in the wholesale field, previously working as sales manager at 55DSL and Diesel and more recently being commercial director for N16 Vintage and Common Trade London.