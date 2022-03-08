Ted Baker appoints Marc Dench as CFO

Ted Baker has announced the appointment of Marc Dench as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from today.

The company said in a statement that Marc will join the board and help lead the next phase of the company's transformation, succeeding David Wolffe who is leaving to pursue another opportunity and will resign as a director with immediate effect.

Commenting on the development, Rachel Osborne, Ted Baker’s chief executive officer, said: "I would like to thank David for his support and dedication over the last two years in stabilising the business and strengthening Ted Baker's foundations. Marc’s extensive retail, brand and digital experience will be a great asset to Ted Baker as we shift our focus to the next stage of growth for this great global lifestyle brand."

Dench, the company added, is an experienced retail and brand leader who joins the company from Health Hero, the digital health platform. Before joining Health Hero, Dench spent over five years as CFO and director of Joules Group PLC, where he supported the company through IPO, strategic growth and its transformation to a data and digitally led business.

Prior to joining Joules, Marc was CFO of the global brands and international retail division of Walgreens Boots Alliance and held a number of finance and corporate development roles across businesses including Walgreens Boots Alliance, HomeServe and Experian.